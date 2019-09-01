Kikuchi (6-9) gave up three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one through five innings to record the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Kikuchi allowed three runs in his first three innings, but he rebounded to finish with two scoreless frames to end his outing. The left-hander has been in a rough stretch since the All-Star break, posting a 6.37 ERA coming into this start. Kikuchi has a 5.36 ERA with 105 strikeouts through 28 starts this season. Kikuchi is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.