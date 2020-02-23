Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Happy with fastball
Kikuchi was happy with his fastball after his first spring start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Kikuchi worked on mechanical adjustments in the offseason and relayed that the changes have felt natural. He also believes he will be able to reach his peak velocity more consistently during the season. Kikuchi closed his first outing of the spring after 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Adjusts mechanics in offseason•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Posts quality start in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Short outing in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Solid in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Gives up three runs in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...