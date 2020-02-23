Kikuchi was happy with his fastball after his first spring start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kikuchi worked on mechanical adjustments in the offseason and relayed that the changes have felt natural. He also believes he will be able to reach his peak velocity more consistently during the season. Kikuchi closed his first outing of the spring after 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters.