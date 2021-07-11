Kikuchi was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Kikuchi recently displayed a symptom of the virus but has already produced one negative test. If he can produce another negative test, he'll be good to attend the All-Star game and thus be with the Mariners for their series in Anaheim next weekend. The lefty enters the break with a 6-4 record and a 3.48 ERA in 98.1 innings.
