Kikuchi was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kikuchi recently displayed a symptom of the virus but has already produced one negative test. If he can produce another negative test, he'll be good to attend the All-Star game and thus be with the Mariners for their series in Anaheim next weekend. The lefty enters the break with a 6-4 record and a 3.48 ERA in 98.1 innings.