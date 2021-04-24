Kikuchi (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Mariners fell 6-5 to the Red Sox, getting tagged for five runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

The southpaw served up homers to Xander Bogaerts in the first inning and J.D. Martinez in the third, helping create a deficit that a ninth-inning rally by Seattle's offense couldn't erase. It was Kikuchi's shortest outing so far this season, and he'll take a 5.70 ERA and 20:9 K:BB through 23.2 innings into his next start Thursday in Houston.