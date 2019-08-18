Kikuchi (5-8) picked up the win after allowing two hits and a walk while striking out eight over nine scoreless innings Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Kikuchi gave up a double in the third inning and a single to left in the fourth, but he kept the Blue Jays off the board in the series finale. He needed just 96 pitches (65 strikes) to fire the complete game. The 28-year-old lefty was hit hard in his last outing, surrendering five runs on nine hits and a walk over just 3.1 innings of work, but he brought his best stuff to the ballpark Sunday afternoon. Kikuchi owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 103:43 K:BB over 135.1 innings this season.