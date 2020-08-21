Kikuchi (0-2) took the loss Thursday as the Mariners fell 6-1 to the Dodgers, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw looked good through two innings but got rattled in the third after some frankly horrible umpiring cost him a strikeout, leading to a ground-rule double by Matt Beaty that opened the scoring and kick-started a four-run frame for Los Angeles. Kikuchi now has a 6.30 ERA through four starts and 20 innings with a 21:10 K:BB, but if there's a silver lining to his early-season efforts it's that he has yet to allow a home run. He'll look for his first win in his next outing, on the road against the Padres on Aug. 27.