Kikuchi, who'll start the Mariners' third game of the regular season against the Astros on Sunday, was impressive over four innings in Monday's intrasquad game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi cruised early, firing three scoreless innings before the opposing squad of teammates got to him for two singles and a walk. The southpaw ultimately allowed two of those runners to score with a throwing error, but manager Scott Servais was pleased to see Kikuchi's fastball reaching 96 mph and his offspeed pitches also showing improvement over the 55-pitch outing. "I thought he threw the ball pretty well. His stuff was really good and the velocity was up there," Servais said. "Hopefully he can build on that. All the guys so far -- Marco [Gonzales], Taijuan [Walker] and Yusei should be good to go. If things go well, I hope to get them through five innings their first time out."