Kikuchi surrendered six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Kikuchi didn't get off to a great start and allowed three first-inning runs on two hits and three errors. He gave up three more runs in the second before settling down to toss three straight scoreless frames. This was certainly Kikuchi's worst outing of the 2019 campaign, although he managed to get off the hook for the loss before the Mariners ultimately gave up the lead in the late innings. He'll search for a better outcome in his next start Wednesday against Kansas City.