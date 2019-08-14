Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Labors through 3.1 frames
Kikuchi gave up five runs on nine hits and one walk over 3.1 innings during Tuesday's 11-6 win at Detroit. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Kikuchi fell apart during the fourth inning and was charged with four runs on five hits, including a pair of homers. The 28-year-old has largely struggled during his first season in the majors with a 5.56 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 95:42 K:BB over 126.1 innings, and he is set to pitch at Toronto on Sunday.
