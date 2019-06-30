Kikuchi left the Mariners on Sunday due to his wife being in labor with the couple's child, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Seattle hasn't formally placed Kikuchi on the paternity list, though the team could make the transaction once the baby is born. Regardless of whether a transaction is made or not, Kikuchi is expected to rejoin the Mariners in time for his next scheduled start, which would fall either Thursday against the Cardinals or Friday against the Athletics.