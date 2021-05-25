Kikuchi allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings Monday against Oakland before exiting with an undisclosed injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kikuchi was cruising along through six innings, but he appeared to suffer an injury after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh. The team has yet to disclose details of the injury.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Fans eight in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Racks up 11 strikeouts Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Flipping turn with Dunn•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Solid despite loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Takes no-hitter into seventh•