Kikuchi (neck) is feeling better and is likely to make his next start Thursday against the Dodgers, the Associated Press reports.

The left-hander was scratched from Friday's start against the Astros due to neck spasms, but after taking muscle relaxers over the weekend, Kikuchi is apparently firmly on the road to recovery. Nestor Cortes stepped in as the emergency starter in the 29-year-old's stead Friday and yielded eight runs (seven earned) on five hits over one-third of an inning, so manager Scott Servais will undoubtedly be glad to see Kikuchi back in the rotation.