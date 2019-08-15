Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: May get next week off
Kikuchi, who is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays, could be temporarily dropped from the rotation the following week for rest purposes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
When the Mariners signed Kikuchi this offseason, the team's initial plans called for limiting the southpaw to an abbreviated outing around every 5-to-6 turns through the rotation in an effort to mimic his rest schedule from his time his Japan. Seattle hasn't been as committed to that plan in the second half, but with an off day next week and Felix Hernandez (lat) on track to rejoin the rotation, there should be an opportunity for Kikuchi to receive some maintenance. Along with Hernandez's impending return from the 60-day injured list, prospect Justus Sheffield is expected to be called up from Double-A Arkansas and receive some starts down the stretch. Those two arrivals could result in the Mariners rolling out a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season, which would afford Kikuchi an extra day of rest between his future outings.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Labors through 3.1 frames•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Delivers five strong frames•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Workload reduction possible•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shelled by Astros Friday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Solid in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Allows seven runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...