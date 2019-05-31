Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: May skip next start
Kikuchi could be limited to one inning in his next scheduled start, and it's possible he could simply skip his next outing completely, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Skipper Scott Servais will meet with Kikuchi on Saturday to discuss the matter, and considering the southpaw's struggles of late, now seems like a good time to give Kikuchi a breather. He's been rocked for 11 runs (10 earned) over his last two starts, lasting just 3.1 innings each.
