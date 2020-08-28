Kikuchi (1-2) was credited with the victory in the second game of a doubleheader against the Padres on Thursday, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over five innings while recording six strikeouts.

Kikuchi finally got in the win column in 2020 just over a month after the start of the regular season, firing a relatively efficient 81 pitches over his five frames. Two of the three runs scored against the southpaw were of the small-ball variety, with the one big hit coming in the form of a first-inning solo home run off the bat of Manny Machado. The outing was Kikuchi's second-best performance of the campaign, and it came in the wake of the 29-year-old surrendering a combined eight earned runs across 9.2 innings in his prior two starts. Kikuchi will look to carry the momentum into his next start, which is slated to come against the Athletics at home Tuesday.