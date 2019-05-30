Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: 'Normal start' coming Thursday
Manager Scott Servais said earlier in the week that he plans to have Kikuchi make a "normal start" Thursday against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Before Kikuchi's most recent turn last weekend in Oakland, Servais suggested the southpaw would make a start consisting of roughly one inning at some point in his subsequent 2-to-3 outings. Based on Servais' latest comments, it doesn't sound like Kikuchi's abbreviated outing will come until either June 4 versus Houston or June 9 against the Angels. Assuming that plan holds, it would make it easier for fantasy managers to justify keeping Kikuchi in active lineups next week, since he would still get a "normal start" for one of those two turns.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Reviewing film of poor start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Chased early by A's•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Abbreviated start coming soon•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Another quality start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Quality start against A's•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Earns second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...