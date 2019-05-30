Manager Scott Servais said earlier in the week that he plans to have Kikuchi make a "normal start" Thursday against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Before Kikuchi's most recent turn last weekend in Oakland, Servais suggested the southpaw would make a start consisting of roughly one inning at some point in his subsequent 2-to-3 outings. Based on Servais' latest comments, it doesn't sound like Kikuchi's abbreviated outing will come until either June 4 versus Houston or June 9 against the Angels. Assuming that plan holds, it would make it easier for fantasy managers to justify keeping Kikuchi in active lineups next week, since he would still get a "normal start" for one of those two turns.