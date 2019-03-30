Kikuchi gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits, including two homers, and struck out five in his 2019 debut during a no decision in a 7-6 loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Other than the pair of homers, Kikuchi looked very sharp. He had the Mariners in position to win, but the bullpen blew a three-run lead in the final two frames. Kikuchi has yielded just three earned runs in 10.2 innings during his first two major league starts, but he's still searching for his first win.