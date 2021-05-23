The Mariners elected to push Kikuchi off his scheduled start Sunday against the Padres after he felt a little under the weather in recent days, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He's now lined up to start Monday's game against the Athletics in Oakland.

Justin Dunn will be called upon to start Sunday's game on four days' rest after he completed a 94-pitch outing Tuesday against the Tigers. Kikuchi likely could have taken the hill Sunday if needed, but the Mariners chose to exercise some caution by giving him an extra day to recover from the illness. The southpaw shouldn't face any limitations with his pitch count when he takes the hill Monday, and he'll tentatively line up for two starts during the upcoming week. His second turn would come May 29 or 30 versus the Rangers in Seattle.