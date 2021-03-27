Kikuchi threw 91 pitches in a sim game Friday afternoon and allowed five hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Kikuchi has already logged 8.1 innings of Cactus League action across three starts, and Friday's workload pushed him to the brink of regular-season readiness. The southpaw lines up to next take the ball for the Mariners' third game of the regular season against the Giants on Saturday, April 3.