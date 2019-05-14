Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the A's, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

All three runs scored on solo homers -- in fact, all of Oakland's runs on the night came via five solo shots -- but otherwise Kikuchi was sharp, throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes. The southpaw has now delivered three straight quality starts and six in nine full outings on the year, and he'll take a 3.64 ERA and 43:12 K:BB through 54.1 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Twins.