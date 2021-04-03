Kikuchi did not factor in the decision against the Giants on Friday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Kikuchi threw 67 of his 89 pitches for strikes and connected on first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 25 batters he faced. The southpaw's strikeout rate jumped from 16.1 percent in his debut campaign to 24.2 percent last season, so Friday's big punchout total bodes well for his continued progression in that area. Kikuchi is next scheduled to take the mound next Saturday at Minnesota.