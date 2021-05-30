Kikuchi (back) is listed as the Mariners' projected starter for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Kikuchi's inclusion on the pitching schedule implies that he tossed a between-starts bullpen session without incident after his last outing Monday against the Athletics was cut short when he experienced cramping in his lower back. The southpaw still churned out fifth consecutive quality start, giving him a 2.78 ERA over that stretch. He'll close out the week with a favorable matchup against a Rangers offense that ranks 22nd in the majors entering Sunday with a team wRC+ of 93 versus left-handed pitching.