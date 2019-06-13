Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Rebounds against Twins
Kikuchi allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.
Kikuhci worked out of jams regularly as he allowed multiple baserunners in four of the five innings he pitched, but managed to allow just one run to cross the plate. His best work came after loading the bases in the second frame, as he struck out two batters prior to forcing a groundout to escape the inning without surrendering a run. While the performance wasn't overwhelmingly strong, it was a big improvement from his past three outing, across which he allowed 16 earned runs in 10 innings. He'll look to maintain the improvement in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Kansas City.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Struggles persist in return•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Rejoining rotation Saturday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Skipping next start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: May skip next start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Suffers another ugly loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: 'Normal start' coming Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...