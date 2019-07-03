Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Remains on track for next start
Kikuchi (personal) is still awaiting the birth of his first child, but he remains on track to make his next start Friday against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Kikuchi headed home Sunday with his wife's delivery imminent, and although the situation is essentially the epitome of "day-to-day", the expectation for the time being is that the left-hander will make his next start. Kikuchi has taken his fair share of lumps during his first season stateside, as evidenced by is 5.12 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Leaves team with baby on way•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shaky in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Turns in eventful quality start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Struggles through five innings•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Rebounds against Twins•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Struggles persist in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...