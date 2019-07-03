Kikuchi (personal) is still awaiting the birth of his first child, but he remains on track to make his next start Friday against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi headed home Sunday with his wife's delivery imminent, and although the situation is essentially the epitome of "day-to-day", the expectation for the time being is that the left-hander will make his next start. Kikuchi has taken his fair share of lumps during his first season stateside, as evidenced by is 5.12 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.