Kikuchi was scratched from his scheduled start Friday with neck spasms, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Kikuchi was scratched with approximately half an hour remaining until the first pitch, and Nestor Cortes will step in as an emergency starter against the Astros. The severity of the issue is unclear, and whether Kikuchi misses any additional time remains to be seen.
