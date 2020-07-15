Kikuchi allowed four runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It was Kikuchi's first appearance in a game situation since spring training, so the rusty outing is understandable to a significant degree. The left-hander threw regularly during the shutdown and had been pleased with the quality of his bullpen sessions since summer camp started, but he noted through his interpreter after Tuesday's appearance that his balance and mechanics were thrown off somewhat by elements such as baserunners and signs. Kikuchi did hit 95 mph regularly with his fastball, however, and he reported that both his stamina and arm were feeling good throughout his time on the mound. The 29-year-old lines up for one more intrasquad start before taking the hill in the Mariners' second regular-season game, which is scheduled for July 25 in Houston.