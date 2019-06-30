Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shaky in no-decision
Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Astros, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
A Dee Gordon error cushioned the blow to his ERA, but this was still another less than effective outing for Kikuchi. The lefty walked multiple batters for the sixth straight start and got tagged for at least three earned runs for the sixth time in his last seven, although on the bright side, he didn't serve up a homer for the first time since May 19. Kikuchi will take a 5.12 ERA and 68:32 K:BB through 91.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the A's.
