Kikuchi (4-8) allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out only one in four innings, taking the loss Friday against the Astros.

Kikuchi was done in by the long ball Friday, as all six runs were scored on four of the Astros' six homers in the game. Kikuchi has struggled recently, with five of his last 10 starts seeing the southpaw surrender five or more runs. He owns a 5.49 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 84 strikeouts in 118 innings this season. Kikuchi is expected to take his next turn versus the Padres on Wednesday.