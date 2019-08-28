Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shelled by Yankees
Kikuchi (5-9) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out one and walking three as the Mariners lost 7-0.
Kikuchi tossed a complete-game shutout in his last start on August 18, but he followed it up with a dud in this contest, with home runs by Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner accounting for most of the damage against him. The left-hander now sports an uninspiring 5.36 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 104:46 K:BB across 139.1 innings on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Re-entering rotation Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: To skip next start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Hurls complete-game shutout•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: May get next week off•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Labors through 3.1 frames•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Delivers five strong frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...