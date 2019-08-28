Kikuchi (5-9) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out one and walking three as the Mariners lost 7-0.

Kikuchi tossed a complete-game shutout in his last start on August 18, but he followed it up with a dud in this contest, with home runs by Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner accounting for most of the damage against him. The left-hander now sports an uninspiring 5.36 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 104:46 K:BB across 139.1 innings on the season.