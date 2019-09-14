Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Short outing in loss
Kikuchi (6-10) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out only one in 2.1 innings versus the White Sox.
Kikuchi didn't have it Friday, bookending the poor start with homers from Jose Abreu and Adam Engel. The southpaw's ERA rose to 5.46, with a 1.52 WHIP and 111:49 K:BB over 151.2 innings this season. Kikuchi is expected to face the Pirates in a road start Thursday.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Solid in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Gives up three runs in win•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shelled by Yankees•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Re-entering rotation Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: To skip next start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Hurls complete-game shutout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...