Kikuchi (6-10) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out only one in 2.1 innings versus the White Sox.

Kikuchi didn't have it Friday, bookending the poor start with homers from Jose Abreu and Adam Engel. The southpaw's ERA rose to 5.46, with a 1.52 WHIP and 111:49 K:BB over 151.2 innings this season. Kikuchi is expected to face the Pirates in a road start Thursday.