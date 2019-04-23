Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shortened start set for Friday
Kikuchi will serve as a one- or two-inning opener in Friday's start against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Friday's shortened start will be the first of several this season for Kikuchi as a part of the Mariners' maintenance program for his transition to the more demanding MLB schedule. Justus Sheffield will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to follow Kikuchi and serve as the team's primary pitcher Friday.
