Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Kikuchi (knee) is experiencing minimal swelling and is feeling better than expected after being hit by a comebacker during his start in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Angels, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Kikuchi was diagnosed with a bone bruise and inflammation in his right knee after being struck in the fifth inning by a David Fletcher line drive. Despite his positivity about Kikuchi's condition, Servais wouldn't confirm whether the southpaw will be able to make his next start, which is currently set for Saturday in Cleveland.