Kikuchi demonstrated improved velocity and better command overall during Cactus League play before spring training was suspended, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The southpaw worked on tweaking his delivery this offseason after an uneven first season stateside, and those changes appeared to already be paying dividends this spring. Kikuchi made three Cactus League starts, posting a 4.05 ERA over 6.2 innings while recording an impressive 10 strikeouts. Kikuchi also hit between 94 mph and 96 mph with his fastball and was in the 90-mph-91-mph range with his slider. Drayer also notes Kikuchi was generating an increased spin rate in camp and more frequently challenging hitters high with his fastball, both potential harbingers of a more effective and confident pitcher in 2020.