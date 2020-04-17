Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shows promise in spring
Kikuchi demonstrated improved velocity and better command overall during Cactus League play before spring training was suspended, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The southpaw worked on tweaking his delivery this offseason after an uneven first season stateside, and those changes appeared to already be paying dividends this spring. Kikuchi made three Cactus League starts, posting a 4.05 ERA over 6.2 innings while recording an impressive 10 strikeouts. Kikuchi also hit between 94 mph and 96 mph with his fastball and was in the 90-mph-91-mph range with his slider. Drayer also notes Kikuchi was generating an increased spin rate in camp and more frequently challenging hitters high with his fastball, both potential harbingers of a more effective and confident pitcher in 2020.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Works on changeup in sim game•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Touches 96 mph in final frame•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Happy with fastball•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Adjusts mechanics in offseason•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Posts quality start in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Surrenders four earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Keller
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profile: Kelenic moving fast
Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic has the makings of a future Fantasy star.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Encarnacion
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.