Kikuchi will have his next start skipped, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners' plan heading into the season was to limit some of Kikuchi's starts to one inning in order to keep his workload light. They'll change plans slightly this time around, skipping him entirely. It certainly seems like a good time to give him a break, as he's given up 11 runs on 20 hits in just 6.2 innings over work over his last two starts. The Mariners have not announced his replacement in the rotation.