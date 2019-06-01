Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Skipping next start
Kikuchi will have his next start skipped, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners' plan heading into the season was to limit some of Kikuchi's starts to one inning in order to keep his workload light. They'll change plans slightly this time around, skipping him entirely. It certainly seems like a good time to give him a break, as he's given up 11 runs on 20 hits in just 6.2 innings over work over his last two starts. The Mariners have not announced his replacement in the rotation.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: May skip next start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Suffers another ugly loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: 'Normal start' coming Thursday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Reviewing film of poor start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Chased early by A's•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Abbreviated start coming soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...