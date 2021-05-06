Kikuchi (1-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings, taking the loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

Kikuchi tossed seven strong innings, but was outdone by John Means who threw a complete game no-hitter. Kikuchi struggled in April, but provided 14 innings in his last two starts with just three runs allowed. In those two starts he has 14 strikeouts compared to three walks. The 30-year-old holds a 4.30 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 37.2 innings.