Kikuchi took a no-decision during Friday's loss despite blanking the A's across six innings. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five.

For the second time this season, Kikuchi shut down the A's, not allowing a run over six innings of work. The southpaw has proven to be an inconsistent starter for the Mariners, though he has certainly displayed flashes of potential. Kikuchi wraps up regular season play with a 2-4 record, 5.17 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 10 appearances (nine starts).