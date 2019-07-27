Kikuchi pitched 6.2 innings Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out four. He took a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Kikuchi had a rough beginning, allowing solo home runs to Brandon Dixon and John Hicks early on, but he settled down well enough to keep his team in a position to win. The 28-year-old has allowed three runs or less in four of his last six starts. For the year, Kikuchi has a 5.21 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 83 strikeouts over 114 innings. The southpaw lines up for a tough road date with the Astros next Friday.