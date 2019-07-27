Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Solid in no-decision
Kikuchi pitched 6.2 innings Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out four. He took a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Kikuchi had a rough beginning, allowing solo home runs to Brandon Dixon and John Hicks early on, but he settled down well enough to keep his team in a position to win. The 28-year-old has allowed three runs or less in four of his last six starts. For the year, Kikuchi has a 5.21 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 83 strikeouts over 114 innings. The southpaw lines up for a tough road date with the Astros next Friday.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Allows seven runs in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Unlucky in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Remains on track for next start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Leaves team with baby on way•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shaky in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...