Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Start bumped by one day
Kikuchi will start Friday against the White Sox instead of Thursday as Thursday's game has already been postponed due to rain.
The teams had an off day built into the schedule Friday for just this reason, so the Mariners won't have to make any changes to their rotation. Kikuchi has looked good through his first two MLB starts, posting a 2.53 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and an 8:1 K:BB.
