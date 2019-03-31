Kikuchi will remain stateside with the Mariners despite the death of his father in Japan on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi issued a statement through the team Saturday confirming that he'd remain with the Mariners in accordance with his late father's wishes. The 27-year-old southpaw has been solid through his first two regular-season starts, generating a 2.53 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 10.2 innings.