Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Strikes out 10
Kikuchi allowed one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision against the Indians on Friday.
Although he did throw one inning last week, the 27-year-old hadn't started a game since April 20 before Friday night. The extra rest seemed to be helpful, as Kikuchi turned in the best start of his young MLB career. With this positive outing, the Mariners very well could repeat this tactic -- occasionally skipping Kikuchi's spot in the rotation. That's not ideal for owners, but maybe it will mean higher quality when Kikuchi does pitch. He is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 40.2 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road Wednesday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Back to normal starting routine•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Logs one-inning outing•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shortened start set for Friday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Escapes with unlikely victory•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Will make normal start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Yields three runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...