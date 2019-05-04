Kikuchi allowed one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision against the Indians on Friday.

Although he did throw one inning last week, the 27-year-old hadn't started a game since April 20 before Friday night. The extra rest seemed to be helpful, as Kikuchi turned in the best start of his young MLB career. With this positive outing, the Mariners very well could repeat this tactic -- occasionally skipping Kikuchi's spot in the rotation. That's not ideal for owners, but maybe it will mean higher quality when Kikuchi does pitch. He is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 40.2 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road Wednesday against the Yankees.