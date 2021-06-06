Kikuchi was forced to exit his start Saturday after he was struck on the leg by a comebacker off the bat of David Fletcher in the fifth inning, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the injury isn't known at this point, but given that the southpaw was forced to exit, there is at least the possibility that it could be serious. Kikuchi was tagged for four runs (three earned) on five hits while punching out eight across four-plus innings before exiting.