Kikuchi (6-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five.

The left-hander looked like he could be knocked out of the game early after the Yankees scored three runs in the first inning and another two in the second. However, Kikuchi rebounded to hold New York scoreless over his remaining three frames, but that wasn't enough to offset the early damage and avoid his fourth loss. Despite the rough outing, Kikuchi enjoyed a strong first half of the campaign, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 98:34 K:BB across 98.1 innings covering 16 starts. His next appearance will likely come in the Mariners' first series following the All-Star break, which will take place on the road against the Angels.