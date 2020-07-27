Kikuchi allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Sunday's win against the Astros. He didn't factor into the decision.

Kikuchi impressed in his final intrasquad start Monday, but he struggled to contain the Astros early in his first start of the regular season. However, he finished with a no-decision after the Mariners put together a late-game rally to secure the team's first win of the season. The southpaw will attempt to improve at home against the Athletics on Saturday.