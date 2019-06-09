Kikuchi (3-4) allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on nine hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He took the loss and struck out only one batter.

Kikuchi's previous start was skipped, but the extra time off did not seem to help the 27-year-old. He's lasted only 3.1 innings in each of his last three starts, surrendering 29 hits and 18 runs (16 earned) over that span. His ERA ballooned to 4.99 with 51 strikeouts over 70.1 innings. Kikuchi is scheduled to face the Athletics on Friday in his next start.