Kikuchi (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five.

After a strong outing in his previous start against Minnesota, Kikuchi's struggles returned against the Royals. He was in trouble from the get-go, allowing a pair of runs on three hits before recording his first out. By the time he departed, the Japanese lefty allowed six earned runs for the third time this season -- all of which have come in his last four starts. Kikuchi will try to turn things around Sunday when he faces Baltimore at home in his next scheduled start.

