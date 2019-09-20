Kikuchi allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one across four innings Thursday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Kikuchi coughed up a four-run lead in the second inning, allowing four doubles and a single in the frame. He also got into trouble in the fourth inning, loading the bases with two outs prior to escaping the jam by getting Jose Osuna to ground out. Kikuchi has struggled for much of the season and that hasn't changed of late, as he's now allowed 10 earned runs in 16.1 innings -- spanning four starts -- in August. He'll look to close the season on a better note, with his final appearance of the season currently projected for Wednesday against Houston.