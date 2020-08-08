Kikuchi (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

After issuing a lead-off walk to start the game, Kikuchi focused his command and refrained from handing out any more free passes. The 29-year-old surrendered a pair of runs in the third inning and another two in the sixth, scattering six hits, only two of which went for extra bases (both doubles). In fact, his ability to produce weak contact means he has yet to allow any home runs so far this season. The southpaw will look to improve upon a 5.28 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in Houston on Friday.