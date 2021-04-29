Kikuchi (1-1) earned the win over the Astros on Thursday, allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven and issued two walks.

The lefty turned in his best outing of the season so far, getting 17 called strikes and 17 swinging strikes on 95 pitches, and was rewarded with his first win of 2021. He did not give up a hit until the seventh inning when Carlos Correa got to Kikuchi for a one-out double. Kikuchi, who now has a 4.40 ERA and 27:11 K:BB through 30.2 innings, projects for a home start against the Orioles next week.