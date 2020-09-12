Kikuchi (2-3) was charged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.

Kikuchi got off to a rocky first inning, giving up three runs including an RBI triple to Christan Walker and an RBI single to Nick Ahmed. The 29-year-old, who was coming off two straight wins, has only walked one batter across his last 17 innings and sports a 39:11 K:BB ratio to go with a 5.35 ERA and 1.19 WHIP overall this season. Kikuchi will look to bounce back in his next scheduled start Wednesday against San Francisco.