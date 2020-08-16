Kikuchi, who was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Astros due to neck spasms, was still dealing with stiffness Saturday and taking muscle relaxers for relief, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais added that Kikuchi was going to try and play catch later in the day to see how he felt. The team is holding out hope the southpaw will still make his next scheduled start Thursday against the Dodgers, but the coming days will naturally reveal how likely that is.